On Wednesday morning, the newly retired NFL player, again, announced he joined a new team — but this one is outside the sport of football. Rather, it’s in endurance sports car racing. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion’s clothing line, Brady, will be the apparel sponsor for Hertz Team Jota at one of the most famous endurance races in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The race takes place every June in the small town of Le Mans, France. Race teams compete for 24 hours straight, where each organization has three drivers per car and alternates between different times throughout the event.

“When you think Brady, you obviously think speed,” he said.

The 23-year veteran played a joke on his ability to run the football throughout his career. Brady only rushed for 1,123 yards in his two-decade career.

Brady made the announcement with a gaming steering wheel in front of him, and he displayed his driving skills, or lack thereof, for everyone to see.

“So why the steering wheel? Cause you guys know me. I want to drive this thing!” Brady said. “And they told me a could, but I gotta put a bunch of hours on this sim before.”

The New England Patriots star sat at the starting line of the race on the simulator, and quickly became confused.

“Is it in gear? How do I put it in drive? Oh, shit, it’s manual?” Brady said.

Once he finally got the simulated car moving, he had some issues with staying within the track limits and spun the car out.

“Oh, shoot! A little close to the wall right there,” Brady said.

Brady acknowledged that his driving looked a little rusty as his car faced the wrong direction and was in reverse.

“Everyone chill out; it’s my first day! Alright?” Brady said.

Hertz Team Jota’s car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be driven by António Félix da Costa, Will Stevens, and Yifei Ye. Perhaps Brady can serve as an emergency driver for the team, but he will need to work on his driving in the simulator first.

