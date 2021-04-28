Trump Absolutely Fawns Over UFC President Dana White: ‘A Great Winner’

Seemingly unaware of Dana White’s recent proclamation that he tries to keep politics away from his sport, former president Donald Trump is fawning over the UFC president.

During his appearance on The Dan Bongino Show Wednesday, Trump was asked about his relationship with White. Bongino, an unabashedly pro-Trump pundit, noted the president’s mutual loyalty with the UFC president.

“Dana White is a fantastic guy, a winner and we’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump said. “Dana’s a great winner, what he’s done with UFC is incredible actually.”

The timing of Trump’s praise was interesting, considering White joined Sean Hannity on Fox News earlier this week, and stated his desire to keep politics out of sports.

“One of the things that I really tried to do through this whole thing is stay out of politics,” White said. “When people tune in to watch sports, they don’t want to hear that crap. They don’t want to hear what your opinions are, or who you’re voting for, or what you’re doing. They want to get away from everything in their life, and they want to focus on [for] two, three, four hours, however long the sport is … throughout this pandemic, when you turned on the UFC, we never talked about COVID. We never talked about politics.”

Despite the declaration, White has been very open about his personal politics on numerous occasions. Last year, White supported then-President Trump and even spoke at both the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions. When asked about his relationship with Trump last summer, White answered, “I don’t give a sh*t. I don’t care what people think of me or what they think.”

