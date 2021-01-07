Trump Proceeding With Ceremony Awarding Presidential Medal of Freedom to Three Golfers

Despite a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters on Wednesday, President Donald Trump is moving forward with Thursday’s planned ceremony honoring three golfers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A White House spokesperson confirmed to multiple reporters that a ceremony honoring golf greats Gary Player, Annika Sorenstam, and the late Babe Didrikson Zaharias is slated for 11:30 a.m ET in the East Room. It is unclear whether the event is open to the press.

Trump is plowing ahead with the ceremony even after mass resignations from his administration and reported discussion of the 25th Amendment being invoked by his cabinet to remove him from office.

The president’s call to move forward despite Wednesday’s attack was met with equal parts derision and mockery on Twitter:

You may think an attempted coup on the U.S. Capitol is the logical conclusion of the Trump presidency. In reality, it’s Trump awarding the Medal of Freedom to three golfers in a ceremony not open to the press. https://t.co/XgOxYtHEgX — Brian Heater (@bheater) January 7, 2021

Sure why not https://t.co/NxHyY7SYRC — Barry Petchesky (@barry) January 7, 2021

While Trump does nothing about the surging pandemic and the new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. This is obscene. https://t.co/NR88C945y1 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 7, 2021

Think of the golfers! https://t.co/JUa94NP4cY — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) January 7, 2021

What is a medal of “freedom” worth coming from the only president who encouraged a violent insurrection to keep him in office? https://t.co/xpJ8TmwoR9 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) January 7, 2021

Three golfers, the day after an insurrectionist mob that he incited overran the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/JmoI1lanu6 — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) January 7, 2021

wyd @ANNIKA59 and @garyplayer? You want a medal from a guy directly responsible for four deaths and an attempted coup yesterday? https://t.co/H2TRTLOHQg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2021

