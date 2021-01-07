comScore

Trump Proceeding With Ceremony Awarding Presidential Medal of Freedom to Three Golfers

By Joe DePaoloJan 7th, 2021, 10:54 am

Despite a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters on Wednesday, President Donald Trump is moving forward with Thursday’s planned ceremony honoring three golfers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A White House spokesperson confirmed to multiple reporters that a ceremony honoring golf greats Gary Player, Annika Sorenstam, and the late Babe Didrikson Zaharias is slated for 11:30 a.m ET in the East Room. It is unclear whether the event is open to the press.

Trump is plowing ahead with the ceremony even after mass resignations from his administration and reported discussion of the 25th Amendment being invoked by his cabinet to remove him from office.

The president’s call to move forward despite Wednesday’s attack was met with equal parts derision and mockery on Twitter:

