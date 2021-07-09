Twitter Blasts Jeff Van Gundy for ‘Coded’ Description of NBA Superstar Devin Booker: ‘He Plays Like a Hoodlum’

ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy tried to compliment Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker during ABC’s broadcast of the NBA Finals Thursday night. But Van Gundy’s praise attempt was mixed with an ignorant remark that attracted criticism on Twitter.

Late in the third quarter, Booker missed a jump shot, but outworked everyone else on the court to grab the rebound and get the bucket, giving Phoenix a 10-point lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He’s a great scorer, but you guys love his toughness and his competitiveness,” play-by-play voice Mike Breen said to Van Gundy and co-analyst Mark Jackson.

“He’s got an edge to him,” Van Gundy responded, complimenting Booker. “He looks like a choir boy – but plays like a hoodlum!”

Van Gundy’s description of Booker comes two weeks after he ranted during a playoff broadcast about the “sissification” of the NBA. An unsentimental NBA head coach from 1995-2007, Van Gundy was known for leading teams with defensive prowess and physical toughness, which is why his appreciation for Booker’s play is legitimate.

The long pause after “choir boy” made it seem like the former NBA coach was searching for the right words to describe the Suns shooting guard. “Plays like a hoodlum,” wasn’t it. Breen and Jackson both laughed at the comment, but social media was less forgiving.

That long space by jvg in “he looks like a choir boy but he plays like a…… ……hoodlum” boyyyyyyy — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) July 9, 2021

Jeff Van Gundy saying Booker looks like a choir boy but plays like a hoodlum in 2021 in an ESPN nba broadcast team already trying to pull itself through a racism… — Justin Ellis (@JustinNXT) July 9, 2021

Oh yeah, Jeff Van Gundy getting cooked for that hoodlum comment soon as the clock run out in the 4th. — Rob Sherrell (@RobJustJokin) July 9, 2021

Jeff Van Gundy and Rachel Nichols doing no favors for ESPN’s image of diversity this week. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) July 9, 2021

Van Gundy just called D Book light skinned. “He looks like a Choir boy”. That was certainly code — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 9, 2021

“Devin Booker plays like a choir boy, but plays like a hoodlum…” what does that even mean Jeff Van Grundy!? — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) July 9, 2021

“He looks like a choir boy, but plays like a hoodlum” I thought I was trippin, I had to rewind it. 🥴🥴 https://t.co/mkxvvNjWg7 — DaLaun Dillard (@DDillardTV) July 9, 2021

Looks like a choir boy plays like a hoodlum is craaaaaazy — travonne edwards (blk tray) (@Travonne) July 9, 2021

Can’t be using “hoodlum” about our NBA players, man. https://t.co/0hmOPQ9eHG — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) July 9, 2021

