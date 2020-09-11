comScore

Twitter Lambastes KC Chiefs Fans that Booed Pregame Moment of Unity, Then Performed ‘Tomahawk Chop’

By Mediaite StaffSep 11th, 2020, 7:19 am

The NFL kicked off the 2020-21 season Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans amid the ongoing pandemic and a national reckoning on racial injustice in which the NFL has played a central part.

The national anthems — “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice” — went off mostly without incident, though the Texans stayed in the locker room and one member of the Chiefs took a knee.

But it was a moment that followed in which both teams joined arms in the center of the field in a show of unity that got the most reaction, particularly from the sparse crowd due to social distancing. As you can see in the video above, via NBC, the video feed caught audible booing coming from the fans.

To make matters worse for many concerned with social justice and cultural appropriation, Chiefs fans followed the booing with their “tomahawk chop” chant, which is modeled off of in-game behavior of fans of the Florida State Seminoles. The Chiefs organization recently announced they were looking into this cheer and other representations of indigenous peoples amid criticism that it was culturally inappropriate if not racist.

None of this went over well in the blue-checked regions of Twitter, which reacted to the booing and tomahawk chopping about like you’d expect. For example:

 

