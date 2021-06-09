With the Utah Jazz becoming NBA Championship contenders again, it sparks a connection to the city’s last great basketball run, featuring hall-of-famer Karl Malone.

Nicknamed “The Mailman,” because he always delivered, Malone kept a relatively clean image during his NBA career. But there is a darker past. At the age of 20, while still attending Louisiana Tech University, Malone impregnated a 13-year-old girl, Gloria Bell.

According to Louisiana law, a person cannot consent to sex until the age of 17, and the crime includes a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Despite the blatant evidence, Malone was never charged after having a sexual relationship with a minor. The Mailman would go on to have a legendary basketball career in the NBA, winning two Olympic gold medals and finishing second all-time in career scoring.

News of the incident broke in 1998, more than 14 years after his son Demetrius Bell was born. It took nearly three decades for Malone to begin mending his relationship with Bell, who went on to play in the NFL is an offensive lineman.

Before Demetrius was born, Malone fathered twins, Cheryl and Daryl Ford the summer after graduating high school. Malone kept a distance from them for nearly 17 years, before beginning to reconcile the relationship. Like Bell, Cheryl Ford went on to play professional sports, spending seven seasons in the WNBA.

Malone, who has been celebrated by the Jazz franchise with a statue in front of their arena, was also celebrated by the TNT broadcast Tuesday night. But after he was prominently featured on camera, Twitter grew irate, wanting TNT to remember that the audience knows about Malone’s dark, and largely ignored past.

Karl Malone on my tv again. How is this allowed!?!?! He got a 13 year old pregnant when he was 20!!! — Jovon (@IamJovonW) June 9, 2021

Highlighting Karl Malone as a great basketball player and painting him as someone worthy of admiration instead of as someone who impregnated a 13-year-old is a choice — Ryan Rosenblatt, World Series Champion (@RyanRosenblatt) June 9, 2021

Isn’t Karl Malone just an awful dude? Why is he getting this much camera time? — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) June 9, 2021

If y’all show Karl Malone one more time, I’m coming to Utah myself and squaring up with him!!! #NBAPlayoffs — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 9, 2021

A subplot that may well be with us through the finals is the Jazz, ESPN, and TNT pretending we don’t know what we know about Karl Malone. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 9, 2021

Keep Karl Malone the fuck off my screen please — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 9, 2021

Jazz showing Karl Malone entering the arena and the replies are calling out the fact that he knocked up a 13 year old when he was at Louisiana Tech. — David Binkowski 🇵🇷 (@dbinkowski) June 9, 2021

