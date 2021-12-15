Former Jaguars Kicker Says Urban Meyer Booted Him In the Leg and Said, ‘Hey Dipsh*t! Make Your F*cking Kicks!’

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him in the leg during a warmup ahead of a preseason game in August.

In an interview with The Tampa Bay Times published on Wednesday, Lambo said that during warmups before the Aug. 29 game between the Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys, Meyer came up to him as he was stretching and made obscene remarks and then physically assaulted him.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” said Lambo. “Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips**t, make your f**king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Lambdo continued, “It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap,” he said. “Truthfully, I’d register it as a five [out of 10]. Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee.

“And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f**king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f**k I want.’”

Meyer denied Lambo’s description of the alleged incident.

“Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account,” Meyer told the Times. “[General manager] Trent [Baalke] and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best.”

Lambo, the most accurate kicker in Jaguars history, was released in October. He is currently a free agent.

The Jaguars have a record of 2-11 in what is Meyer’s first season with the team.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com