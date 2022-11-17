US Men’s Soccer Team Invites Migrant Workers To Train With Team Ahead Of World Cup

The United States men’s soccer team invited migrant workers to train with the team before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup has come under heavy scrutiny since FIFA announced the tournament would take place in Qatar, primarily over the country’s poor human rights record. Controversies have haunted the preparation and lead-up to the event, and scandals over conditions for workers and worse.

There have been a wide range of other concerns, including having to move the event from the normal June and July timeframe due to the extreme heat that time of year in the Persian Gulf nation. Some star players did not like that they had to be pulled away from their pro club teams in the middle of the season to compete in the tournament. Those are a few reasons the World Cup has been heavily criticized.

Before the World Cup began, a Danish journalist had his live report crashed by Qatari officials. The officials threatened to smash his camera if he did not stop the report.

British broadcasters suggested that fans who welcomed the English team to their hotel were paid actors to dress in the country’s uniforms and dance in the street with flags. in

CBS analyst Grant Wahl said Qatari officials forced him to delete a photo he took of the World Cup slogan on the wall in the media center.

Many migrant workers died throughout the construction of the stadiums and hotels before the World Cup began.

Team USA decided to thank some migrant workers and stood up against how poorly the Qatari government treated the workers.

Captain America, Christian Pulisic, was shown as he went through drills with some migrant workers and his teammates.

The players signed autographs for the workers after they finished the training session. Team USA posed for a picture with the migrant workers as they held American flags.

Premier League based United States stars Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream and Tyler Adams played a friendly game with Migrant workers in Qatar last night. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ofJLPkmmBP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 16, 2022

The US Men’s team is in group B of the stage play. They will play Wales, England, and Iran to see if they can advance to the knockout round.

