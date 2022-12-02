Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Believes For-Profit Media Companies Are ‘Not A Good Recipe For A Healthy Country’

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes for-profit media companies are to blame for the toxic political climate in today’s society.

Kerr has been known to be very outspoken in political discussions and does not shy away from almost anything happening worldwide. He is a big supporter of background checks as a means of gun control and was a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump.

Kerr has faced backlash on his lack of criticism of China, a country that the NBA has partnered with throughout the years and has some $10 billion invested there. When people protested in Hong Kong in 2019 over Chinese government oppression, Kerr played it neutral on the situation.

“What I’ve found is that it’s easy to speak on issues that I’m passionate about and that I feel like I’m well-versed on, and I’ve found that it makes the most sense to stick to topics that fall in that category,” Kerr said.

“I’m just trying to learn just like everybody else,” Kerr added.

On former ESPN personality Kenny Mayne’s Hey Mayne podcast, released on Friday, Kerr believed the media played a crucial role in how one side of the aisle treated the other.

“Media for profit didn’t use to be a thing,” Kerr said. I don’t know how long ago this really started, but in my mind, media for profit these days is so bad.”

Mayne referred to republicans and democrats as being placed in “camps,” and Kerr knew media companies had a significant role in how people think.

“It’s so negative,” Kerr added. “Because it pulls people into those camps and reinforces the negative stereotypes of the other side; and meanwhile, these media companies are just churning out the dollars by fomenting anger and distrust. And it’s like, ‘this is really not a good recipe for a healthy country.”

Listen above via Hey Mayne.

