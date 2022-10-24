Watch Astros Fan Ted Cruz Get the Yankee Reception You’d Expect: ‘You Racist Piece of Sh*t!’

Noted Astros fan Ted Cruz received a proper Bronx cheer while departing Yankee Stadium Sunday night after watching his teams beat the Yankees to get into the 2022 World Series.

Houston defeated the Yankees 6-5, completing the four-game sweep, and the Texas Senator showed up to support his team from prime seats just rows behind home plate. As he rose to leave the stadium, the Astros fan received a hail of boos and at least one audible “you racist piece of shit!”

The video was captured by Hunter Walker and shared on Twitter:

.@TedCruz got one fan and a lot of boos while leaving a tied game in the top of the sixth inning. pic.twitter.com/opzT24tCIl — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 24, 2022

Jesse Angelo, who is currently the President of VICE News, was also in attendance and captured an image of a Yankee fan or two flipping Cruz off as he waves to those sitting behind him:

The Astros are returning to the Fall Classic for the second consecutive year and the fourth time since 2017 when their title was tainted by a sign-stealing scandal that led many loyal baseball fans to consider them cheaters. Cruz apparently is not bothered by the consequentialism of a “win at all costs” approach, as evidenced by his blind fealty to former President Donald Trump.

There are no winners in this story.

