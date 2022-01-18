WATCH: Buccaneers Fan Gets Violently Hurled Down the Stairs During Ugly Crowd Fight

The only two certainties in life are Tom Brady in the playoffs and football fans brawling in the stands. Both were on display Sunday afternoon.

As Brady’s Buccaneers pummeled the Eagles on the field, a group of fans engaged in their own battle in the stands at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The wild brawl between Bucs and Eagles fans began with some pushing and shoving while Philly was trailing 31-0.

One person wearing a Fletcher Cox Eagles jersey provoked bystanders to get involved after he grabbed a Bucs fan by the neck and caused absolute chaos. Another person wearing a Brian Dawkins Eagles jersey got his hands on a Tampa fan and brutally hurled the man down some stairs.

Nearby Bucs supporters quickly jumped in and mercilessly retaliated against the Eagles fan, walloping him as a woman could be heard screaming, “SOMEBODY CALL THE POLICE!” The end of the video appears to show a Tampa Bay fan taking a swipe at another woman who attempted to break up the fight.

The 2021-22 NFL season wasn’t a great showing for Eagles fans. Sunday’s violent brawl occurred just one week after an Eagles fan was KO’d during Philly’s home game against the Cowboys. And months earlier in the season, two Eagles fans were caught allegedly having sex in the bathroom stall at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

