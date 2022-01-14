Shannon Sharpe Believes Tom Brady Gets a Pass as a Sore Loser Because He’s White

Tom Brady is a great winner, and as the winningest quarterback in NFL history, he’s had a lot of practice. But Brady is also a terrible loser.

According to Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe, Brady’s antics as a sore loser are often overlooked because of the color of his skin.

Thursday afternoon, Brady was asked about snubbing former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles of a handshake after Super Bowl LII. “I always try to be a good sport,” Brady claimed, but Sharpe doesn’t buy it.

“There’s a lot of things that he does that gets written off as ‘that’s passion, that’s competitiveness.’ That’s bulljive!” Sharpe argued on Undisputed. “And we would not let that fly had Cam Newton, or Lamar Jackson, or Kyler Murray runs to the opposing sideline and tells a coach ‘go bleep yourself.’”

“You threw me a curveball there,” Skip Bayless responded to Sharpe. “You just went racial. Are you saying he’s getting a racial pass just because he’s White?”

“Of course,” Sharpe answered. “There’s no possible way that a Black quarterback can do some of the things that Tom Brady did and get away with it.’

Bayless argued that Michael Jordan was a terrible loser just like Brady. “Show me a good loser and I’ll show you a loser,” Bayless said.

Watch above via Fox Sports

