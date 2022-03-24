WATCH: Chiefs Fan Nick Wright Has All the Emotions as He Processes Tyreek Hill Trade Live

Sometimes even the sports personalities can’t believe the news they have to cover. Case in point, Nick Wright, who reacted to the news Wednesday that his Kansas City Chiefs were about to trade their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins while recording an episode of his podcast What’s Wright? with Nick Wright.

The cameras stayed rolling the whole time and his reaction is hilarious and nostalgic for sports fans who’ve experienced this same moment over their beloved teams.

The camera was rolling while @getnickwright got the Tyreek Hill news. His instant reaction ⬇️ You won’t want to miss tomorrow’s episode of What’s Wright!

Subscribe:

Apple: https://t.co/37iikED1qH

Spotify: https://t.co/zUwsfiZHAs pic.twitter.com/puF8RIGUlZ — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) March 23, 2022

The frantic sports talk host goes through all the emotions in the three-minute clip, as his initial shock is eventually replaced by a positive outlook on the situation. But you can still tell he’s in utter disbelief.

“I’m not going to pretend this is good news,” Wright stated before giving a list of reasons to look at this positively.

“We’ve probably gotten the best out of Tyreek Hill,” Wright continued, “I don’t want to pay Tyreek Hill $28 million a year.”

Regardless, the trade did go through as Hill was traded to the Dolphins for a plethora of picks including the No. 29 and No. 50 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft next month. Wright will have to get used to seeing “Cheetah” in South Beach and hope for his Chiefs to draft a WR or two.

Watch above via What’s Wright? with Nick Wright

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com