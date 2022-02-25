WATCH: College Basketball Coach Goes Absolutely Nuts and Sends the Crowd into a Frenzy After Being Ejected

Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood was livid with the officials Thursday night during their home game against Ohio State.

With just over six minutes left in the game, the often-fiery Underwood picked up his second technical foul and an automatic ejection. Since his night was over, Underwood decided to berate the officials even further with one of the most emphatic finger waves college basketball has ever witnessed.

We saw Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard lose his composure over the weekend by slapping an opposing assistant on the handshake line. Underwood didn’t get physical, but the Illinois coach had a fierce look in his eye as he continued screaming at the officials before leaving the floor.

After staring down the referees, Underwood waved his arms up in the air to egg the fans on, prompting a raucous response from the home crowd. Earlier in the week, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was inexcusably ejected after attempting to fire up the crowd with the same motion. But Underwood was already told to leave the court, so there was no further harm in sparking the fans.

Underwood looked back to give the officials one final finger point before he was grabbed and escorted to the locker room by an assistant. The only thing left for Underwood to do would have been ripping his shirt off Antonio Brown style on his way off the floor, but coach denied us of that show.

At the time of Underwood’s tirade, 15th ranked Illinois trailed the Buckeyes 70-58. The head coach’s rant seemed to spark Illinois, but it wasn’t enough as their comeback fell short, losing to No. 22 Ohio State 86-83.

