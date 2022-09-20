WATCH: Eli Manning Hilariously Goes Undercover As Penn State Walk-On ‘Chad Powers’

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning and Penn State head football coach James Franklin pranked players and coaches during the walk-on tryouts that Penn State football hosts two times a year. Manning had a team of Hollywood makeup artists transform him with a fake mustache, a wig, and a fake nose to disguise him as “Chad Powers.”

“I wanted to see if the coaches would be interested in me,” Manning jokingly told the New York Post Monday.

Manning’s play during the tryout started to convince some of the coaches on Penn State’s staff that they should give him more than just a one-day look.

Chad “Eli Manning” Powers was turning heads at Penn State walk-on tryouts pic.twitter.com/vA06XCNdun — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 19, 2022

“I want to sign the Chad Powers guy” Penn State’s offensive analyst Danny O’Brien was heard by the film cameras telling an assistant coach.

When the tryouts ended and Franklin had all the athletes gather around him, he broke the news to everyone in attendance that Chad Powers did not make the team.

“I’m just a 41-year-old who wants to play ball,” Manning said to the team as he was taking off his wig and fake nose.

Manning retired from playing football in 2019 and started a TV series that streams on ESPN+ called Eli’s Places. The show is produced by NFL Films and his brother Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

Watch above via Jomboy Media.

