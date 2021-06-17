WATCH: ESPN Analyst Declares Bill Russell is ‘Rolling in His Grave,’ Horrified Colleagues Awkwardly Inform Him the NBA Legend is Alive

Never jump to burying the Boston Celtics, especially when it comes to the winningest player in league history, 11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell.

Marc J. Spears, ESPN’s senior NBA writer for The Undefeated was on The Jump Thursday afternoon, and made the epic blunder, accidentally stating “Bill Russell is rolling in his grave right now.”

The gaffe was quickly pointed out by ESPN host Rachel Nichols, who appeared shocked and horrified by Spears’ statement. “Why would you say that about our very present and alive Bill Russell?” Nichols promptly asked with laughter to break the awkward moment.

“I’m being silly,” Spears answered while sitting between Nichols and basketball Insider Ramona Shelburne. “Bill Russell is alive and well,” Spears added. But it sounded more like a mistake than a silly, appearing as though Spears believed the 87-years-young Russell was already relegated to a grave.

“My Lord,” Nichols said. “I’m looking at you, thinking oh, my God. I had a little heart palpitation there.”

The mistake came during a conversation about league awards, after a host of players were snubbed off All-NBA teams, impacting their salary bonuses.

Let it be a lesson, don’t prematurely bury players from a team with “Lucky” as their mascot and the most rings to their name. The Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have 17 NBA championships each, more than double any other franchise in league history.

Watch above via ESPN

