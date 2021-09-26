WATCH: Justin Tucker’s NFL Record 66 Yard Field Goal Bounces OFF THE CROSSBAR As Time Expires

Baltimore Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker broke the NFL record for longest Field Goal ever made in the most dramatic fashion possible Sunday.

As time expired, down one point against the host Detroit Lions, the Ravens lined up SIXTY-SIX yards away from the uprights. As the clock ticked to zero, Tucker’s kick hit the CROSSBAR of the uprights and bounced up and over the net for the Ravens win and Lion’s heartbreaking loss.

Tucker’s 66 yarder breaks the previous record held by Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater who kicked a 64-yard field goal at Denver’s Mile High Stadium, where many believe the high altitude helps the ball carry further. The previous record was a 63 yarder held by New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey.

While the game-winning kick was magnificent in every possible way, it will not come without some controversy. Some eagle-eyed viewers noted that the play clock had expired on the play before, which had it been correctly called, would have forced a 71-yard attempt which is beyond any realistic length for an attempt. To wit:

The horrific officiating continues. The referees missed calling an obvious delay of game penalty on the Ravens on the play before Justin Tucker’s game-winning, history-making 66-yard FG. pic.twitter.com/2gQKGgM6MU — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) September 26, 2021

Watch above via CBS Sports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com