WATCH: LeBron James Calls Out Media for Burying Jerry Jones Photo Controversy While Obsessing Over Kyrie Irving

LeBron James turned the tables on assembled media during Wednesday’s post-game press conference when he asked reporters why they aren’t asking him to comment on the recent Jerry Jones controversy in the same way that they obsessed over Kyrie Irving. Jones owns the Dallas Cowboys.

A photograph recently came to light of a high school-aged Jones ostensibly taking part in a protest against black students entering his Little Rock High School. You can see the photo here. The Washington Post reports:

On Sept. 9, 1957, Jones was one of a few dozen White teenagers who confronted a group of Black students outside the doors of North Little Rock High in Arkansas. A photograph of the encounter taken by a photographer from the Associated Press centers on two White students — one laughing, one with a cigarette in his snarl — staring down one of the Black students. Shortly after the photo was taken, the Black students were pushed back down the stairs to the street, their effort to integrate the school rejected by force, at least for the time being. And in the background, a few feet behind the snarling kid, you can see Jerry Jones.

Kyrie Irving was recently suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for several games after sharing a link to an Alex Jones movie which many believed included anti-semitic tropes. Irving eventually apologized and has since returned to playing, but James was repeatedly pressed to opine on the Irving controversy due to his status not just in the sport but in culture as well.

LeBron wondered why he hadn’t received one question from the media about that photo, despite having to answer questions about Kyrie ad nausea. The transcript of LeBron’s comments are below:

I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo, but when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to access questions about that. Okay, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on. I only want you guys to say nothing. When I watched Kryrie talk, and he says, ‘I know who I am,’ but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through. And that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America. And I feel like. As a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform. When we do something wrong or something that people don’t agree with, it’s every tabloid; every news coverage is on..the bottom ticker is it’s asked about every single day. But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation photo, and I know it was years and years ago, and we all make mistakes. I get it. They seem like it’s just been buried under like, oh, it happened. Okay. We just we just move on. And I was just kind of disappointed. I haven’t received that question from you guys. Appreciate it.

LeBron condemned Kyrie for sharing “hurtful information” but ultimately defended his NBA colleague, saying he believed his suspension was “excessive.”

Watch above via the LA Lakers.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com