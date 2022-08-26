WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Superstar Aaron Donald Swings Helmet at Players During Joint Practice Brawl With Bengals

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald swung a helmet in a brawl during a joint Rams-Cincinnati Bengals practice.

Toward the end of Thursday’s practice, in Cincinnati, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer, “Bengals’ right tackle La’el Collins and Rams’ outside linebacker Leonard Floyd started going after one another during the 11-on-11 period. Collins and Floyd started two small fights that were quickly broken up before the main brawl where both benches cleared.”

During the main melee, Donald can be seen in the middle of the scuffle swinging a Bengals helmet before he falls outside the scuffle after apparently being pushed out of the group of brawling players.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Rams heads coach Sean McVay downplayed the main incident.

“I just see guys swinging, and some guys have helmets on, some don’t. There’s a scrum,” said McVay. “You just never know what can occur. And my biggest concern is just unnecessary injuries for people that we’re counting on, whether it’s for our team or the other team.”

“It just got a little scuffle,” said Taylor.

“We just called it. We were in the last [practice] period,” he said. “We got two really good days of work. So was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? No. So we called it.”

The Rams defeated the Bengals earlier this year in the Super Bowl.

Watch above via WCPO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com