WATCH: NBA Coach Has to be Restrained from Attacking Heckling Fan Behind the Bench

The Washington Wizards were blown out by the Miami Heat Monday night and frustrations for one assistant coach reached a frightening boiling point.

With 14 seconds left in the game and the Wizards trailing Miami 121-97, Washington’s assistant coach Mike Batiste could be seen attempting to climb into the stands to confront a fan. Before the incident became dangerous, Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell pulled Batiste back and escorted his assistant coach into the tunnel as the game’s final buzzer sounded.

According to Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr., the confrontation was prompted by one fan allegedly saying something that crossed the line.

“I was kind of at the scorers’ table, so I turned around after I think it kind of began,” Unseld Jr. said of the incident. “To my understanding, a fan or several fans said something that was out of line. Obviously, we have to take the high road and just can’t indulge in that. I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line and I think it got the best of one of our coaches. Either way, you have to take the high road.”

The Wizards were playing in front of their home crowd Monday night, but there were reportedly a lot of Miami fans in attendance, with chants of “Let’s Go Heat” overtaking the arena during the game’s third quarter. It’s not clear who the fans Batiste confronted were rooting for.

Batiste is the latest example of NBA coaches or players confronting people in the crowd. Two weeks ago, Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony furiously approached a group of Philadelphia fans who were calling him “boy.” Earlier this season, LeBron James, Tristan Thompson and Austin Rivers pointed out heckling fans on separate occasions, calling for them to be removed by security.

Watch above via NBC Sports Washington

