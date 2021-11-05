WATCH: NFL Network’s Joe Thomas Gets Grossly Defeated by St. Elmo’s Cocktail Sauce

If Indianapolis were a tourist destination, St. Elmo’s would be a main attraction. When national media members visit the city, a trip to its oldest steakhouse is a must and the meal always begins with shrimp cocktail.

Prior to the Indianapolis Colts thumping of the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, NFL Network analyst and Hall-of-Famer Joe Thomas used cocktail sauce of differing heat levels to assess teams during his “Hot or Not” segment.

Thomas acknowledged he went to St. Elmo’s Wednesday night and it “blew my sock off,” but now he was staring at a buffet of the horseradish laden cocktail sauce for a national TV segment. After about three bites, the tears started flowing for the former NFL offensive lineman.

On taste number four, Thomas started coughing and by his fifth bite, the six-time All-Pro was grossly struggling to put down a mouthful of St. Elmo’s very spicy cocktail sauce.

“I hope this horseradish starts wearing off in my mouth or they’re gonna have to call the ambulance from the sideline and take me off in a stretcher!” Thomas said with panic, adding that it was “burning the inside of my nostrils!”

“Wow that was spicy, but I loved it,” Thomas said, echoing the sentiment of so many others who have dined at St. Elmo’s steakhouse during it’s near 120-year existence. “Somewhere deep inside I loved the pain. It was amazing.”

Watch above via NFL Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com