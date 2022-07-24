Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos got into a tense standoff with a local reporter questioning him about being booed by his home fans.

The awkward confrontation happened in the Phillies clubhouse following the team’s 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Castellanos, a high-priced free agent acquisition who has struggled in recent weeks, has gotten jeered by the crowd for his lackluster performance.

Jim Salisbury, a writer for NBC Sports Philadelphia, asked Castellanos “Did you hear the boos?” after striking out at one point in the game.

“Nah man, I lost my hearing,” Castellanos shot back.

Salisbury laughed and said, “So you didn’t hear them.”

“Come on, man,” Castellanos shot back. “That’s a stupid question.”

Things got a bit contentious in the #Phillies clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our @6abc cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? pic.twitter.com/DcqmbIpz2e — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) July 24, 2022

“Why’s that a stupid question?” Salisbury asked.

Castellanos turned to the other reporters gathered around him and asked, “Can anybody else answer that for him? Anybody? Yeah man, it’s a stupid question.”

Salisbury defended his query in a heated reply.

“It’s a not a stupid question,” Salisbury said. “It’s a stupid question you should be equipped to answer.”

At that point, a representative for the Phillies stepped in and tried to cut off the confrontation. But the reporter and the player kept going at it.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com