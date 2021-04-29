Pro golfer Marcus Armitage spent a day earlier this month attempting to crush drives into a speeding BMW. Filmed for a commercial to promote Callaway, BMW, and the European Tour, connecting on the impressive feat earned Armitage a Guinness World Record for the longest drive hit into a moving car.

Teaming up with British race driver Paul O’Neill, Armitage smashed golf balls upwards of 300 yards as the Bimmer sped underneath with its top down, tracking the descending shot.

Landing a golf ball into a speeding car?@MarcusArmitage1 tries to do the impossible. @CallawayGolfEU | #EpicDriver pic.twitter.com/GLwUxLnX87 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 28, 2021

Armitage landed the shot in one of their first attempts and celebrated by ripping his shirt off in excitement, but it was only measured at 268 yards, short of the previous 273-yard world record. After numerous tries and smashing the windshield, the duo finally completed the feat with a 303 yard drive landing into the convertible traveling at 71 mph. Armitage kept his shirt on this time, as O’Neill celebrated by spinning donuts.

The previous record was set in 2012, by driver David Coulthard and pro golfer Jake Shepherd. With trick shots regularly going viral, it will be interesting to see who steps up to the tee next, attempting to beat the current 303-yard record.

