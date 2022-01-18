WATCH: Rams Fans Celebrate the First Ever Playoff Game at SoFi Stadium by Beating Each Other Up

The Los Angeles Rams beat up the Arizona Cardinals on the field during Monday night’s NFC Wild Card Game and their fans similarly squared off in the stands.

In the Rams’ first-ever home game at SoFi Stadium, they romped their division rival Arizona Cardinals 34-11. One would expect the dominant performance to make Rams fans feel happy and unified, but instead, a group responded to the win by brawling in the concourse of the stadium.

Ram fans don’t know how to win 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/UkNmDzIA2o — Chad Wilson | Football Recruits (@GridironStuds) January 18, 2022

The scene was absolute chaos, as both men and women exchanged violent punches and kicks. One worker wearing a kitchen apron walked over and attempted to separate one of the scuffles. There were calls for “SECURITY,” but security seemed to already be at the scene wearing yellow jackets, curiously choosing to stand and watch rather than get involved.

While the above video appeared to be Rams fans fighting each other, another incident at SoFi Stadium showed the Rams crowd brawling with Cardinals fans. Unfortunately, you’ll have to tilt your head if you want to watch two more minutes of mayhem.

Fight at the #RAMS game. #SOFI #NFL See the Beer guy undeterred and does not stop selling. This guy needs a promotion! @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/UUkwNylOwi — Zmer Andranigian (@andranigian) January 18, 2022

The good news is both videos depict a lot of Rams fans being at the game. After closing out the regular season by letting San Francisco 49ers fans infiltrate SoFi Stadium, the wife of Rams quarterback Matt Stafford pleaded, “please don’t sell you tickets to Arizona fans.” And they seemed to respond by filling SoFi Stadium with Rams blue and yellow, rather than Cardinals red.

In their next playoff matchup, the Rams will travel to Tampa Bay to face off against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers. If any Rams fans are willing to make the trek to Florida, the Bucs crowd already proved to be ready for a fight. During Tampa’s playoff game over the weekend, Bucs and Eagles fans had a violent brawl of their own in the stands.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com