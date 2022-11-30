WATCH: Shaq Bets Charles Barkley $5,000 That He Can’t Ride a Children’s Bicycle

NBA on TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal bet co-host Charles Barkley $5,000 that he couldn’t ride a children’s bicycle through their set on live television.

After the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on TNT’s second game of their doubleheader, the TNT crew showed a video of O’Neal on a scooter in the streets on his off day.

Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Barkley thought bringing in other bicycles for O’Neal to try would be funny. He rode the adult bicycle around the studio, but his challenge became more difficult when the 7’1″ hall of famer climbed on to a tiny pink bike with training wheels.

“Please crash into something,” Barkley said, as O’Neal nearly peddled into a camera.

After O’Neal accomplished his journey around the studio on the children’s bicycle, he tried to pilot an even smaller bike — but realized he was too big to sit down. After O’Neal peddled a few times, he pushed the bike off camera.

O’Neal then spotted a unicycle, but his co-hosts pleaded with him not to ride it.

“Man, please don’t hurt yourself,” Barkley added. “Cause I’m gonna be laughing. I don’t wanna be laughing with nobody getting hurt.”

He moved the unicycle near the desk and propped himself up to try to ride it but failed. As O’Neal labored to get back to his chair behind the desk, he challenged Barkley to ride the pink bike with training wheels on it.

“Can you ride that pink bike, Chuck?” O’Neal asked. “No way, five grand, Chuck, you ride that bike. Five grand.”

Smith took the opportunity to, once again, poke fun at Barkley’s weight.

“Well, the tires are gonna get flat,” Smith said.

The 6’6″ Barkley quickly accepted the challenge. After Barkley had an issue moving the bicycle before he attempted to ride it, he finally sat down. The problem for Barkley was that he could not get his feet on the pedals when he sat on the bicycle seat.

“I can’t do it, man,” Barkley said with a laugh.

Barkley used his feet to push off the ground to move the bicycle from one end of the studio to the other but failed to get his feet on the pedals. After Barkley realized he could not continue his ride, he gave up.

“That’s a dag-gone shame,” Smith added disappointedly. “That’s a shame.”

“Hey man, leave me alone,” Barkley told Smith as he walked behind the desk, presumably $5,000 poorer.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com