WATCH: Shaq Runs Charles Barkley Off TNT Set With Water Gun Attack

It wouldn’t be an NBA On TNT segment without Shaquille O’Neal going after Charles Barkley, and Monday night provided just that as Barkley was visited by an “old friend”: Shaq’s water guns.

The producers of the popular show decided to let the the former Lakers big man have his water guns on set to close out the show. And as you probably guessed, all hell broke loose as O’Neal went on a water gun shooting spree around the set — chasing Chuck off the stage floor entirely.

Take a look.

“Say hello to my little friend” 🤣 Shaq got Chuck with the Super Soaker AGAIN 💦🔫 pic.twitter.com/HwWRct3Qz8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2022

“Ernie [Johnson] you know what my favorite movie is,” O’Neal asked his show host. “Scarface, say hello to my little friend,” pulling out his signature double blasters.

The Turner Sports crew was celebrating Dyngus day, a popular Polish holiday, and one of the festivities includes the use of water guns, giving Shaq all the incentive he needed to get in the holiday spirit.

“Defend yourself with a pussy willow,” Johnson told Kenny Smith as Barkley made a run for, hiding behind tv prompters and camera crew alike as Shaq unleashed on his fellow big man.

The crew have celebrated the Polish holiday before, staging an infamous water gun battle back in 2019 where Barkley was soaked from Shaq’s bombardment.

This water gun battle with Shaq and Chuck is a classic 😭 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/ZNgIHQznZj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2020

This time was no different as the attack left everyone, including Chuck, completely soaked.

“I think we’re done,” Johnson said trying to wrap the show. “We’ll see you all on Tuesday for a playoff double-header. You’re drenched man, Happy Dyngus Day.”

Watch above via TNT

