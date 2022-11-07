WATCH: SportsCenter Hosts Awkwardly Break The News Their Own Colleague is the New Indianapolis Colts Interim Head Coach

SportsCenter anchors Hannah Storm and Jay Harris awkwardly broke the news that their ESPN colleague, Jeff Saturday, was named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich Monday morning after the team’s miserable 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts lost to the New England Patriots 26-3 on Sunday.

Shortly after the Colts released Reich as head coach, team owner Jim Irsay announced that Saturday would become the interim head coach.

The SportsCenter anchors seemed appalled as they heard the announcement.

“The shocking twist to that story is that our colleague Jeff Saturday, who actually was supposed to appear on this program tomorrow as part of his regular duties with ESPN, he has been named the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts,” Storm said.

Storm began to explain Saturday’s career and his ties with the Colts.

“Jeff Saturday, who played with the Colts for, what, 13 seasons,” Storm added. “Won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning as they beat the Bears in Super Bowl XLI. Five-time Pro Bowler there, but no coaching experience other than coaching a high school in Georgia.”

Storm and Harris seemed stunned as they read off the teleprompter that the Colts had hired their colleague.

“Our colleague Jeff Saturday has now been named the interim head coach despite the fact that Gus Bradley, a former NFL head coach with a lot of experience, sits on that staff as defensive coordinator. Obviously, within the last few weeks, they’ve fired their offensive coordinator and now their head coach Frank Reich.”

“Yeah, good luck Jeff!” Storm said.

“Indeed, indeed,” Harris added.

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com