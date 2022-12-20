WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Impersonates Rapper Eminem’s ‘B-Rabbit’ Character While Discussing Dallas Cowboys

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith impersonated “B-Rabbit,” a character from rapper Eminem‘s movie 8 Mile, while he discussed the state of the Dallas Cowboys.

Marcus Spears, who played eight seasons for the Cowboys, was on Tuesday’s First Take and could not get over the Cowboys’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Spears labeled Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown as the “B-Rabbit” of Dallas’ secondary because teams would not throw in the direction of Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, so they would continue to throw toward Brown.

“I look opposite of Trevon Diggs, what Stephen A. brought up, which is why he is the B-Rabbit in this scenario,” Spears said. “I thought Anthony Brown played well enough in order for teams to at least have to think about it.”

Stephen A. tried to cheer up Spears, who was still upset about the Cowboys’ loss to the Jaguars, and he decided to get into a character from the 2002 drama 8 Mile and impersonate “B-Rabbit.”

“So basically what you saying is ‘when I say what can go wrong, will go wrong,'” Smith said to Spears.

Smith quickly pivoted and asked First Take host Molly Qerim if he could do his best “B-Rabbit” impersonation.

“Oh God, I’m nervous,” Querim said before she let Smith get into character.

“‘Are you afraid of what he’s gonna say?'” Smith added in a higher-pitched voice.

Both Stephen A. and Spears began to laugh uncontrollably. Spears began to bang his fist on the table in front of him because he could not contain his laughter. Smith continued to talk like “B-Rabbit.”

“‘I’m just trying to say, he’s afraid what he’s gonna say. I mean, that’s what it is!'” Smith added.

Watch above via ESPN.

