WATCH: Tennis Player Goes On Absolute TIRADE Smashing 3 Rackets In Frustration

Tennis player Alexander Bublik angrily smashed three of his rackets in a match this week, leading to some comically escalating commentary from the announcers.

On Wednesday, Bublik, of Kazakstan, faced off against Grégoire Barrère of France in the first round of the Open Sud de France tournament. In the third set of the match, Bublik led four sets to two, but Barrère made a comeback to tie the set at six. After Bublik suffered three double faults, he smashed his racket five times on the ground. He walked over to the courtside benches to grab a new racket, or so we thought.

Broadcaster Sue Thearle pointed out that Bublik had plenty of other rackets to use.

“Well, the good news is he’s got plenty of other rackets,” Thearle said.

As the crowd noise came down, Bublik walked over to the stack of backup rackets he had, grabbed one, and then destroyed that one four times on the ground. With each smash, broadcaster Mikey Perera counted along every time the racket hit the ground.

“Well, that’s going to get the treatment as well,” Perera said.

After he disposed of the second racket, Bublik grabbed a third racket and obliterated that one into the ground for times as well. The crowd cheered him on in his complete meltdown.

“Well, this is getting out of hand now,” Perera said.

Finally, Bublik took a fourth racket and continued to the other side of the court with his head down.

“I think that gives us a little indication of where his mindset is at right now,” Thearle said.

Barrère went on to defeat Bublik 7-3 in the tiebreak set to win the match 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 after the Kazakhstani’s meltdown. Bublik’s tirade was not the only meltdown we’ve seen from tennis players in recent months. During the 2023 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic shouted at the chair umpire to remove a fan in the stands who heckled the star.

Watch above via TennisTv.

