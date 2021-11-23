WATCH: Tom Brady Plays Adorable Game of Catch with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint

As if Tom Brady isn’t almost universally lauded enough, Kanye West made the quarterback look even more likable Monday night.

West brought his son Saint to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants, and the music superstar filmed his five-year-old playing catch with Brady in a luxury suite before the game.

“Try not to let the other person get it. Oh, you catch it good too!” Brady said to compliment Saint. “Say ‘Daddy, you’re going to have to throw me a ball all the time now.’”

“I always want my kids to play catch with me and they’re like ‘Dad, I’ve had enough,'” Brady added, noting that his middle son Benjamin is creative and loves to draw. Brady has three children, two with his wife Gisele Bündchen, and his oldest son with ex- Bridget Moynahan.

“That’s good, you can play catch with my son, and I’ll draw with your son. I’m a little bit creative,” West said as both fathers laughed.

Following the adorable interaction, Brady went on to treat West and his son to a victory, dominating the Giants 30-10 on Monday Night Football.

Saint is the second oldest of four children West has with his ex-Kim Kardashian. While West was chopping it up with Brady, Kardashian has been getting chummy with SNL star Pete Davidson. Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage to West.

Watch above via Kanye West

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com