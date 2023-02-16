WATCH: Tom Izzo Gives Uplifting Speech At Michigan St. After Campus Shooting

Michigan State’s head basketball coach Tom Izzo gave an emotional speech to help bring the campus together after a shooting left three students dead.

On Monday, a gunman shot and killed three students and injured another five before he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Michigan State. On Wednesday night, Izzo stood at a podium on the East Lansing, Michigan, campus alongside the state’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and the school’s President, Teresa K. Woodruff, to give a speech on the deadly shooting.

The head coach pleaded with the students in attendance not to suppress their emotions.

“If any of you need help, please speak up,” Izzo said. “Be vulnerable. Don’t be afraid. It’s no secret that I do wear my emotions on my sleeve, so I’m not afraid. Our hearts are heavy; our loss has been great. Our lives have been permanently changed. But with a shared commitment to help each other and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will learn to find joy once again.”

The Spartans’ head basketball coach called for a change in the community and asked the crowd in attendance to use their voices to help.

“I think everybody spoke that something has to be done in our society. Gun violence is insane right now,” Izzo said. “We all have a platform; some are small, some are high. But we all have a platform. And I hope each and every one of you use your platform to help others so other families don’t have to go what these families are going through now.”

He wants to see unity throughout the East Lansing campus, and for students and the facility to reach out to others they do not know well.

“I appreciate everybody being here, and before you leave, I hope you meet the 10 people around you and become closer. The world needs it, Michigan State needs it, the grieving time needs it, I need it.”

Watch above.

