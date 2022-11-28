WATCH: World Cup Match Brought to a Halt When Rainbow Flag Waving Protester Runs Onto Pitch

A World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay was brought to a halt on Monday when a spectator took to the field, running and waving a rainbow flag. The interruption came after the second half kickoff.

Images captured of the protester showed he was also wearing a blue shirt with the Superman emblem and the message “SAVE UKRAINE.” The back of the shirt also carried a message, reading, “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN.”

A better look at the gent who ran onto the field during the game waving an LGTBQ flag. He is also wearing a "Save Ukraine" shirt. 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/16md3vk3Vd — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 28, 2022

With "Respect Iranian Women" on the back. pic.twitter.com/44SNOgl51S — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 28, 2022

This pitch invader during the Portugal-Uruguay match was holding a rainbow flag. The front of his shirt read 'Save Ukraine' and the back read 'Respect For Iranian Women'. pic.twitter.com/DeHDf4jQ7S — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2022

Rainbow flag. 🏳️‍🌈

Save Ukraine. 🇺🇦

Respect for Iranian women. 🇮🇷 Superman getting in as many messages as possible. pic.twitter.com/AyZGpKN824 — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 28, 2022

Footage of the incident showed the protester was quickly detained and removed by authorities. Two security guards can be seen holding the man’s hands behind his back and forcing him away from the pitch.

The rainbow flag was dropped before the man was detained. It was also quickly removed from the field, on the sidelines only a few moments before being removed from sight.

A fan (with what appeared to be a rainbow flag) invaded the pitch during #POR vs. #URU. Detained by security fairly quickly. pic.twitter.com/isTm5WNvY6 — Peter Galindo (@GalindoPW) November 28, 2022

World Cup: A protester ran into the game holding a rainbow flag – with a 'Save Ukraine' and 'Respect For Iranian Women' shirt – @OrryLavie pic.twitter.com/s6dIcZLkQz — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 28, 2022

The World Cup’s Qatar location has amassed plenty of critics, many pointing the the lack of LGBTQ rights in the country. CBS Sports analyst Grant Wahl revealed recently that he was detained by security at the massive sporting event over the fact that he was wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also publicly took issue with FIFA warning against players wearing pro-LGBTQ armbands. Blinken called the warning “concerning.”

“It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” he said.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the seven soccer teams supporting the armband effort said in a joint statement. “As national federations we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings.”

