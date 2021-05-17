WATCH: Wrestler Gets Crotch Lit on Fire With Gasoline in Stunt That Was Always Going to Go Horribly Wrong

Professional wrestling might be scripted, but its risk and dangers are real.

While WWE and other top promotions are governed theatrical productions, wrestlers at the independent level are constantly pushing boundaries from extreme entertainment to moronic exploits. Indy wrestler JJ Allin recently participated in a stunt which fell into the latter category, having his crotch lit on fire while an opponent fanned the flames with a weedwhacker.

(Warning: The below video is graphic)

My favorite part of this INSANE video is the way I captured Steve at the end. I’m cackling pic.twitter.com/dYrRRHwiVW — Ally (she/they) 💞 (@blazexx3) May 15, 2021

Shortly after the failed stunt, Allin posted on Facebook that he was relatively OK considering the potential danger. “I have two second degree burns on my legs. I got away lucky,” Allin wrote.

“I have done that spot a dozen times successfully,” the wrestler and stuntman added before noting he would now retire it from his repertoire. Allin said the issue this time was that his water crew wasn’t there when he needed them, but he took responsibility and accepted the consequences himself.

