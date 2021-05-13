The New York Knicks clinched their first playoff spot since 2013 Wednesday night. Led by new head coach Tom Thibodeau and the emergence of Julius Randle, paired with veteran leadership from Derrick Rose, the Knicks have plenty of people to shout out for their renaissance.

But after their playoff spot was clinched, the first person the Knicks cited was – Cody?

“CODY, WE DID IT,” the Knicks Twitter account wrote. Who is Cody and what does he have to do with the Knicks making the playoffs for the first time since 2013?

One year after the Knicks played their last playoff game, Cody was on ESPN and declared his Christmas wish. It wasn’t a bicycle, video game, NBA jersey or tickets to a game. It was for the unthinkable. Cody wished his beloved Knicks would make the playoffs.

The young fan made the wish in December 2014, and it was doomed from the start. A season where the Knicks finished with an abysmal record of 17-65. Not only did they obliterate Cody’s wish, but it was the Knicks worst record in team history.

A full 2,333 days later, and eight years after their last playoff appearance, the Knicks finally made Cody’s Christmas wish come true and they celebrated the feat.

Cody is probably in high school right now. But somebody needs to find the Knicks fan and get him to a playoff game at the Garden. It’s been a long wait for his Christmas wish, and it’s been an even longer wait for all Knicks fans to watch New York’s heritage basketball team in the playoffs.

