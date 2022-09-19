‘YOU ARE AN EMBARRASSMENT!’ Stephen A. Smith Goes Nuclear On Ravens For Blowing 21-Point Fourth-Quarter Lead

Stephen A. Smith went nuclear on the Baltimore Ravens’ defense for blowing a 21-point lead going into the 4th quarter against the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

The Ravens were up 35-14 against the Dolphins going into the fourth quarter, until the Dolphins outscored them 28-3. The shocking collapse set off Stephen A.

“The Baltimore Ravens should be ashamed of themselves,” Smith said on First Take Monday. “You are an embarrassment to the legacy of previous Baltimore Ravens defense!”

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for six touchdowns, four of which came in the 4th quarter. Six touchdowns ties a Miami franchise record.

Smith continued, “Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs, and the crew. They are sitting there, they are probably going to show up to practice this week and get in the face of the players.”

Miami’s two star wide receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, combined for 361 yards. They are the only two receivers in the NFL with over 200 receiving yards this season.

Despite railing agains the Ravens, Stephen A. defended head coach John Harbaugh.

“We remember what he brought to the table, he is accustomed to seeing a level of defense that is synonymous with greatness,” Smith said.

Harbaugh has been the Ravens head coach since 2008. He won Super Bowl 47 with Baltimore, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers — and his brother, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Over the last 19 games, look at the numbers, the worst pass defense in the National Football League,” Smith added.

Watch Above Via ESPN

