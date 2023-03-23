‘YOU MORON!’ New York Radio Host Chucks Headset After EXPLODING At Caller About World Baseball Classic

WFAN’s Sal Licata chucked his headset and melted down on a caller after the two disagreed about the World Baseball Classic.

Licata, who hosts the overnight shift at the very popular sports talk radio station in New York City, got into a dispute with a caller about the meaning of the World Baseball Classic. The international baseball tournament took place throughout March, and on Tuesday night Team Japan won the two-week event.

The overnight host took to the airwaves to discuss the end of the WBC, but the caller he got into it with didn’t understand that Licata argued the tournament benefited countries outside the United States. That was when the call went off the rails, and a lot of yelling ensued.

“Why do I care about globally?! Do you understand?!” Licata said.

The caller thinks baseball is “marketing to smarter people than you” and also told the host, “you don’t get it. You never will get it… It’s about the money, stupid!”

Once again, Licata tried to explain that the tournament was for nations across the globe to grow the game of baseball.

“It’s not for us! You moron!” Licata said. “I know that, Bill. What don’t you get?!”

The caller claimed he does “get it,” and Licata is not “bright enough, I get it,” to which the overnight host hung up on him.

“Oh my god,” Licata said and proceeded to spike his headset on the table. He then spun around in his chair, one complete rotation to calm down before he continued.

“I actually can’t,” Licata said. “I actually can’t take it.”

“Baseball means the world to me,” he said. “The World Baseball Classic is worthless.”

.@sal_licata lost it again, this time over the World Baseball Classic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EFx4DhXKPM — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 22, 2023

Licata had similar thoughts after New York Mets closer Edwín Diaz tore his patellar tendon in his knee, celebrating a win against the Dominican Republic.

“I told you about this stupid tournament,” Licata said last week, much more calmy than Tuesday night. “Stupid, worthless exhibition tournament that everybody loves and goes crazy about.”

Watch above via @WFAN660 on Twitter.

