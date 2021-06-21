‘You’re Sticking with That Motherf*cker?’: Tom Brady Roasts Unnamed Team for Free Agency Snub and NFL Fans Desperately Speculate

A new episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO will premiere Friday, featuring a cast of stars that includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. And during the LeBron James’ produced show, Brady dropped at least one buzzworthy line when he put an unnamed NFL team on blast for snubbing him in free agency.

Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots in 2020 after 20 seasons with the franchise. Even at age 42, the quarterback had plenty of suitors vying for his services, but there was at least one team who stunned Brady when they dropped out of the running.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady says on a teaser of The Shop. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf*cker?”

Ultimately, Brady signed with the Buccaneers, where the quarterback went on to win his seventh career Super Bowl ring. But before signing in Tampa, rumors had Brady linked to the Raiders, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins and others in various reports.

It’s no secret that Brady grew up rooting for the San Francisco 49ers as a kid in Northern California, and seemed to be a fit for him in 2020 with a championship contending roster. However, the Niners stuck with Brady’s former New England backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning he could be the “motherf*cker.”

The answer is unlikely to be revealed on The Shop, but NFL fans are still desperate to know the team that rejected Brady for a “motherf*cker,” and the guesses poured in on Twitter.

Bet a dub Brady was talking about the Bears. https://t.co/rfo0BHiwtw — Evan F. Moore (@evanFmoore) June 21, 2021

100% the 49ers. Tom's preferred destination initially, and the only team for whom this fits. Brady and Garoppolo have beef. https://t.co/yIJ6P9o7Rn — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) June 21, 2021

EXTREMELY RARE TOM BRADY SPICE 🔥🌶️🔥 (gotta be Jimmy G, right?) https://t.co/LEkxloxnbu — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 21, 2021

Brady is definitely talking about the Chargers 😂😂😂 https://t.co/uBBt2VyjbN — 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙣¹⁰ (@LASDChargersFan) June 21, 2021

He prolly talkin bout Dallas😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫 https://t.co/LOmnjVvW1A — Ashley Baker (@AshleyBaker_21) June 21, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com