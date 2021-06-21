‘You’re Sticking with That Motherf*cker?’: Tom Brady Roasts Unnamed Team for Free Agency Snub and NFL Fans Desperately Speculate

By Brandon ContesJun 21st, 2021, 3:41 pm
 

A new episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO will premiere Friday, featuring a cast of stars that includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. And during the LeBron James’ produced show, Brady dropped at least one buzzworthy line when he put an unnamed NFL team on blast for snubbing him in free agency.

Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots in 2020 after 20 seasons with the franchise. Even at age 42, the quarterback had plenty of suitors vying for his services, but there was at least one team who stunned Brady when they dropped out of the running.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady says on a teaser of The Shop. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf*cker?”

Ultimately, Brady signed with the Buccaneers, where the quarterback went on to win his seventh career Super Bowl ring. But before signing in Tampa, rumors had Brady linked to the Raiders, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins and others in various reports.

It’s no secret that Brady grew up rooting for the San Francisco 49ers as a kid in Northern California, and seemed to be a fit for him in 2020 with a championship contending roster. However, the Niners stuck with Brady’s former New England backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning he could be the “motherf*cker.”

The answer is unlikely to be revealed on The Shop, but NFL fans are still desperate to know the team that rejected Brady for a “motherf*cker,” and the guesses poured in on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: