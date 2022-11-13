Elon Musk Gets Doused After Mocking Ed Markey Over Impersonation on Twitter: ‘You’re Killing It. Literally’

New Twitter owner Elon Musk took time out of his busy Sunday to get into a squabble with Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) after the lawmaker posted a letter he sent to Twitter regarding their verification process. Musk’s Twitter has allowed users to get a checkmark if they subscribed to the website’s premium service, Twitter Blue.

Markey’s letter followed a November 11 Washington Post report by the paper’s tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler, who signed up for Twitter Blue while impersonating Markey and, separately, comedienne Blaire Erskine to demonstrate the ease one can impersonate someone as long as they’re willing to pay $8. Later that day, users could no longer sign up for Twitter Blue.

“Dear Mr. Musk: Yesterday, a Washington Post reporter easily created a fake Twitter account in my name, and by paying $8.00 was also able to obtain Twitter’s blue checkmark, signifying that Twitter had “verified” the account was indeed that of a sitting U.S. senator. It was not,” Markey’s letter, also sent the same day as the Post article, began.

“Apparently, due to Twitter’s lax verification practices and apparent need for cash, anyone could pay $8.00 and impersonate someone on your platform. Selling the truth is dangerous and unacceptable. Twitter must explain how this happened and how it will prevent it from happening again.”

A @washingtonpost reporter was able to create a verified account impersonating me—I’m asking for answers from @elonmusk who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation. Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again. pic.twitter.com/R4r7p6mduP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 11, 2022

Markey ended the letter by asking for the company to answer further questions about verification and stating, “Allowing an imposter to impersonate a U.S. Senator on Twitter is a serious matter that you need to address promptly.”

Two days later, Musk decided to respond by tweeting: “Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?”

Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

He also criticized Markey for wearing a mask in his Twitter account’s profile picture.

And why does your pp have a mask!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Markey responded by listing multiple investigations Musk’s other businesses are facing. “Fix your companies. Or Congress will,” he declared in a quote tweet.

One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will. https://t.co/lE178gPRoM — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 13, 2022

Even after Markey’s pointed response, there were scores of other users ready to criticize Musk for mocking the Massachusetts Senator, who is known for his criticism of major tech corporations and being a member of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which oversees issues related to much of Musk’s businesses.

One user even went as far as to say that Musk’s response could go down as “one of the worst replies in Twitter history.”

Brilliant. Nothing keeps away government investigation and intervention like mocking a Senator for legitimate concerns, all while degrading the utility of this platform. You're killing it. Literally. — Harmonicat🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@TaoOfCats) November 13, 2022

I'm just spitballing here but it might not be a good idea to mock a senator with direct oversight over your companies. pic.twitter.com/j9leiMqBmc — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) November 13, 2022

you just unironically launched a senate investigation on yourself from this 💀 — Mahmoud Abdellatif (@Mahmoud_NYC) November 13, 2022

This isn’t the flex you think it is. This might go down as one of the worst replies in Twitter history. — Rust Cohle is my hero (@ThereIsNoYou) November 13, 2022

So first you deliver a flawed product and now you are making fun of your customers because they got hurt by the flaws of your product? And you wonder why advertisers and big brands are fleeing your ship. — Zsolt Wilhelm (@ZsoltWilhelm) November 13, 2022

"The federal government is already investigating my deal to buy this site, I should further insult elected officials who have subpoena and investigative power," said the smartest man ever. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 13, 2022

Hard to believe you’re losing advertisers and hemorrhaging money. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 13, 2022

What’s it like to be such a bad poster that you had to buy the website to compensate — eve6 (@Eve6) November 13, 2022

Well, there went another $20M in advertising and the jobs of a hundred or so employees. But hey, I’m sure it was worth it. — Mark Sumner🌻 (@Devilstower) November 13, 2022

i hope every other day you have owning this platform is just as miserable as the last one. https://t.co/wECfylLoEm — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 13, 2022

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers and several other media figures and journalists joined to add to the pile-on in Musk’s replies.

Popping big stuff for a man who goes to the government for subsides, like most Americans go to the store for tissue. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 13, 2022

The pathetic right wing trolls you're trying to impress on here aren't going to bail you out of alienating your advertisers. — Aaron Huertas | aaronhuertas@mastodon.social (@aaronhuertas) November 13, 2022

Your strategy of mocking Democratic senator over sincere question regarding security Twitter after you fired everyone who does security, and continue to act erratically, will certainty quell political concerns you're catering to MAGA extremists & susceptible for foreign influence — David Rothschild 🌻 (@DavMicRot) November 13, 2022

The owner of this site seems to be on an extended crusade to eliminate any doubt that he intends to use it to weaken Democrats and promote a right-wing agenda that voters in blue/purple states emphatically rejected last week https://t.co/MgxGvge6qI — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) November 13, 2022

Not looking at the long game here my man. See you in a Democrat-led Senate hearing next year! https://t.co/PMEJOJGsYD — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 13, 2022

It wasn’t just other liberals that took issue with Musk’s response. Several other users were perplexed by Musk’s decision to dismiss concerns about changes at Twitter so mockingly.

What purposes does this serve? — Dow (@mark_dow) November 13, 2022

Ah- he’s a democrat. Now I get why you felt the need to be very un-CEO like — 𝔹ℝ𝔸ℕ𝔻𝕆ℕ 𝔽ℝ𝔸ℕ𝕂𝔼𝕃 (@brandontour) November 13, 2022

Hilarious. But we do need another color of verification for journalists and politicians. It has been chaos and the Verified tab is now useless. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 13, 2022

This is a very odd response…smh. I miss the old E. — ZacK Golden (@CSI_Starbase) November 13, 2022

That doesn’t mean Musk didn’t have his own share of defenders coming after Markey. Several of his supporters jumped in, with some pointing out that Markey wrote the wrong year in the letter. Even Glenn Greenwald also used the opportunity to criticize Markey for attempting to unleash “tyranny” on tech companies.

He's already 20 years late in responding to you pic.twitter.com/92BxDwueZ5 — Lee Park (@theLPdfs) November 11, 2022

Nice to see @elonmusk snatching souls on a Sunday morning. 🤣😂🤣😂☠💀☠💀☠ https://t.co/iChT5LWLJK — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) November 13, 2022

This is worth $8 a month. https://t.co/4zTyboiCrH — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) November 13, 2022

Actually. It is a game. Musk is winning. — Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) November 13, 2022

Here's @SenMarkey demanding tech companies censor in accordance with his political views, all in the context of his party threatening social media companies with legal and regulatory reprisals if they fail to obey their censorship orders. Classic tyranny:pic.twitter.com/j64rCdZ82L — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 13, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com