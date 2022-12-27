New York Post Calls Out Elon Musk For Shunning Outlet From Twitter Files

The New York Post called out Elon Musk for apparently shunning the outlet when doling out Twitter’s internal secrets for Twitter Files drops.

Post columnist Miranda Devine, who has aggressively covered Hunter Biden, a main subject of the Twitter Files, suggested Twitter’s new owner must have a “beef” with the tabloid since the outlet hasn’t been given access to the platform’s documents.

The involvement of the Post would make sense, she argued, as they were the original outlet to report on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, which got the paper locked out of Twitter.

The internal documents released thus far through various journalists have shone a light on the effort inside and outside Twitter to suppress the laptop story. Devine published a book on the scandal, Laptop From Hell.

Devine wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Musk “must have beef” with the Post “since he has not given us access to the #TwitterFiles, even though @Twitter censored our accurate story about Joe Biden before the 2020 election and locked our account.”

@ElonMusk must have a beef with the @NYPost since he has not given us access to the #TwitterFiles, even though @Twitter censored our accurate story about Joe Biden before the 2020 election and locked our account, and even though the @nypost has led the way on FBI involvement 1/3 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 27, 2022

Devine argued Post reporters would be able to handle the material provided by Musk, but claimed the outlet continued to be denied access “for some reason.”

“Our reporters know what to look for and helped [Michael Shellenberger] join the dots and gave him crucial material which he published,” she wrote. “Yet we continue to be denied access for some reason and thus the full truth will be slow to come, if it comes at all.”

As disappointing as it is to be denied access by Musk, at least we are not beholden to him or to Twitter and will continue to break news the hard way. 3/3 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 27, 2022

Musk is already dealing with a tense relationship with the press after raising red flags for suspending a slew of journalists from his platform for reporting on an account that tracked the location of his private jet. While the suspensions were reversed, some refuse to deleted requested materials from their accounts and are therefore in a standstill with Musk.

