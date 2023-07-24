Piers Morgan Delivers Enthusiastic Endorsement for Twitter’s Rebrand to X: It’s ‘Annoying the Right People’

Piers Morgan, host of Piers Morgan Uncensored on Fox Nation, enthusiastically endorsed Elon Musk‘s latest attempt to rebrand Twitter, saying the new “X” logo is “cool-looking” and “annoying all the right people.”

“I actually like it, I never liked that damn bird anyway, did you?” Morgan asked Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt. “I mean, it was a very annoying-looking bird, and now we’ve got a very cool-looking X. I also like the fact it is annoying the right people. You know the type — it’s the type who every time Elon Musk does anything on this platform, they immediately go nuts and then announce, ‘I am leaving the platform with immediate effect.’ And then you check about two days later and they’ve come back, or they never left at all. So, I think on every level, I like this.”

Musk announced Twitter’s rebranding on Sunday with a tweet that showcased the new logo as it was projected on the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Company CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

“Do we still call it a tweet, then, if the tweety bird’s gone?” Earhardt asked, getting a laugh out of Morgan.

“I don’t know. We should ask Elon Musk, ‘What are we going to call it?’ I don’t mind ‘tweeting,’ but even tweeting does sound, if you think about it, a bit silly, isn’t it? Are we really reduced to a bunch of little birds running around trees tweeting? So, I quite like getting a cool new description.”

“Yeah, it’s not macho, that’s for sure,” Earhardt said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com