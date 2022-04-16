‘Arena of Hate’: Dem Strategist Tells Al Sharpton ‘Problematic’ Elon Musk is a ‘Danger’ to Free Speech

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton spoke with Democrat strategist Danielle Moodie and former congressman Dave Jolly about billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk and his bid to purchase Twitter, which Moodie said is problematic and dangerous.

At a TED Talk Q&A, Musk said of his offer this week that he believes it’s “very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech.”

Sharpton brought up that quote in his question for Moodie on Saturday, saying that Musk has “accused Twitter of censoring its users” and bringing up Donald Trump.

“Are you concerned that what Musk is trying to do is to open up the platform for more misinformation about topics such as COVID-19 and the 2020 election?” he asked. “And perhaps even allow former President Trump to get his account back?”

“I mean, I’m going to be honest, Elon Musk is a danger to Twitter and to freedom of speech,” said Moodie.

“He has been known to say some of the most transphobic and homophobic things to his millions of followers,” she continued.

“So, creating an arena for hate? To me, that’s what that sounds like,” said Moodie, arguing that Musk intends to spend $43 billion dollars to avoid “consequences” for tweeting things.

“I think that Elon Musk’s buying Twitter or creating this quote unquote arena would be problematic,” she said.

The reaction from Fox & Friends was decidedly different this week.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com