Twitter CEO Delivers Lengthy, Jargon-Filled Explainer on Rebrand to X: ‘A Liberation from Twitter’ to Transform Into ‘The Everything App’

X CEO Linda Yaccarino declared that Twitter’s rebrand represented “a liberation” from the original platform that was purchased by Elon Musk in 2022 for $43 billion.

The CEO of Elon Musk’s X was asked by CNBC’s Sara Eisen Wednesday why Musk felt the need to rebrand in the first place.

“Well, first of all, I think we need to rewind a bit and remind ourselves that Elon has been talking about ‘X The Everything App’ for a very long time,” Yaccarino said. “Even when we announced that I was joining the company, I was joining the company with Elon to transform Twitter into ‘X The Everything App.'”

Yaccarino said X was taking the platform in a whole new direction that will be bigger and grander than the original Twitter.

So, you know, also at the heart of the rebrand, X, we need to keep our minds open, that it’s developing into this global town square that is fueled by free expression where the public gathers in real time. And I want to stop on that for a second, ’cause in real time is what’s most important about the vibrancy of X and how people interact with it. And now it’s all in one, seamless interface. So, think about what’s happened since the acquisition, right? Experiences and evolution into long-form video and articles. Subscribe to your favorite creators who are now earning a real living on the platform, which is so exciting. You now look at video and and you look at, soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform. And then, payments. Payments, there’s been a lot of talk about that. Payments between you and a friend, payments between you and your creators. So there’s a lot going on and the rebrand represented, really, a liberation from Twitter. A liberation that allowed us to evolve past a legacy mindset and the thinking. And to reimagine how everyone, everyone on Spaces who’s listening, everyone who’s watching, around the world, it’s going to change how we congregate, how we entertain, how we interact, all in one platform.

Watch the clip above via CNBC.

