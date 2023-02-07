Twitter Freezes Republican Senator’s Account Over Hunting Photo, Replaces Every Tweet With Violation Message

Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana has had his Twitter account “frozen” and his tweets replaced with a message about the “Sensitive media policy” for his profile image that featured a hunting photo.

The hashtag #FreeSteveDaines trended overnight on Twitter as users shared screenshots of the banned account and the photo that triggered the warning.

The account is currently in “frozen” status, with the Twitter bio and every tweet on the account — each of which would feature his profile photo — replaced with a notice about violation of the company’s media policy.

The photo in question featured both Sen. Daines and his wife, who he described to Fox News as “a great shot.”

Twitter’s sensitive media policy states:

You may not post media that is graphic or share violent or adult nudity and sexual behavior within live video or in profile header, List banner images, or Community cover photos. Media depicting excessively gory content, sexual violence and/or assault, bestiality or necrophilia is also not permitted.

Among the images listed under “graphic content” not permitted in profile or header photos are those which show “severely injured or mutilated animals.” Archives show that has been on the policy page since at least 2019.

A screenshot from Twitter’s back-end advising he delete the image went around on Twitter.

The account was suspended, according to Twitter, because his profile pic showed him hunting with his wife. pic.twitter.com/YrpeoCf4gI — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) February 7, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republican lawmakers have tweeted in support of Daines and in opposition to the suspension.

“Ridiculous. My friend @SteveDaines is in @Twitter jail for posting this pic w/ his wife Cindy,” said Cruz. If you don’t like hunting, fine, don’t go. But don’t censor others who disagree.”

Ridiculous. My friend @SteveDaines is in @Twitter jail for posting this pic w/ his wife Cindy. If you don’t like hunting, fine, don’t go. But don’t censor others who disagree. And I’m pretty sure this is a formal job responsibility for a senator from Montana!#FreeSteveDaines pic.twitter.com/t6VdYNYe5u — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 7, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Cruz added that Daines “was aiming for the balloon, but hit an antelope instead.”

Montana is the state where the Chinese spy balloon was first noticed by civilians and the media, and where the balloon lingered over sensitive nuclear sites.

At the time of this post, Sen. Daines was still suspended from Twitter, and Twitter owner Elon Musk has not weighed in, although a number of people tweeting about it have tagged the CEO.

