WATCH: Robot Dogs Crash the Super Bowl in Wild Pregame Performance

By Sarah RumpfFeb 12th, 2023, 6:12 pm
 

Jason Derulo found himself trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon for his pregame ‘TikTok Tailgate” — but for his terrifying squad of backup dancers, not his singing.

Derulo was joined on stage by a pack of robot dogs, as made famous by Boston Dynamics’ demonstration videos of their robotic canines being a little too nimble for human comfort — and then even more infamous by a fourth season episode of the Netflix series Black Mirror, in which the robot dogs are literally predators hunting down humans.

Mediaite has not confirmed that Derulo’s robodog dancers were Boston Dynamics creations, but they certainly resembled them in appearance and maneuverability.

As usually happens when humanity is confronted with such scenes of trauma and terror, people tweeted about it.

Watch the video above, via Fox and modern society’s collective nightmares.

