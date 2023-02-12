WATCH: Robot Dogs Crash the Super Bowl in Wild Pregame Performance

Jason Derulo found himself trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon for his pregame ‘TikTok Tailgate” — but for his terrifying squad of backup dancers, not his singing.

Derulo was joined on stage by a pack of robot dogs, as made famous by Boston Dynamics’ demonstration videos of their robotic canines being a little too nimble for human comfort — and then even more infamous by a fourth season episode of the Netflix series Black Mirror, in which the robot dogs are literally predators hunting down humans.

Mediaite has not confirmed that Derulo’s robodog dancers were Boston Dynamics creations, but they certainly resembled them in appearance and maneuverability.

As usually happens when humanity is confronted with such scenes of trauma and terror, people tweeted about it.

Jason Derulo has robot dog background dancers, if you wanna check that square off on your Super Bowl bingo card pic.twitter.com/OnJxsUTKzW — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 12, 2023

Yup, robots are crashing the #SuperBowl party. Not sure if this was a legion of Boston Dynamics Spot performing with @jasonderulo pic.twitter.com/HRW6oe7Fsz — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) February 12, 2023

WHY DOES JASON DERULO HAVE THE WEIRD LITTLE ROBOT DOGS DANCING pic.twitter.com/zOHFM3U43X — delcomrade (go birds) 🔪💚 (@delcomrade) February 12, 2023

Jason Derulo, I like you, you seem like a nice guy, but get the fuck out of here with these skynet AI robot dogs pic.twitter.com/ZofCIHChKh — Dante (@DanteTheDon) February 12, 2023

Jason Derulo dancing with literal military hardware (the Boston Dynamics robot dog) as part of his pregame performance is really fucking bleak and weird. — realcooltweets4u (@amoresnyc) February 12, 2023

I’m sorry the robot dogs are freaking me out in Jason Derulo’s performance. This is the moment SkyNet goes online. — Cecelia Hanley (@CHanley_Digital) February 12, 2023

Umm Jason Derulo pre game performance…ya it was ok. However, I could do without the creepy robot dogs as backup dancers 😩 — Devo Brown (@devobrown) February 12, 2023

Watch the video above, via Fox and modern society’s collective nightmares.

