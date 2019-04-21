More Than 200 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Bomb Blasts Strike Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka

Hundreds of people were killed and injured in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday after multiple explosions hit churches and hotels across the capital.

According to reports from Colombo, the capital was put on lockdown after at least 207 people were killed — including dozens of foreigners — and 450 more were injured after eight explosions were set off. The first set of explosions hit churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, which was followed by attacks on three high-end hotels in Colombo, and two more blasts that occurred in Dematagoda.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombs yet, but Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardena described the explosions as a terrorist incident. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would mobilize the government and “vest all necessary powers with the defense forces” to take action against the culprits.

Wijewardena said that seven people were arrested in connection to the blasts.

The bombings have been described by the media as the worst act of violence in Sri Lanka since the civil war, which ended about a decade ago after about 25 years of bloodshed.

President Donald Trump has offered his sympathies to the victims of the attack.

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

See footage from the blast sites above, via ABC.

