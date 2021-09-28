A White House ‘Music Man’ Would Play Trump a Song from Cats to Calm Him Down, Stephanie Grisham Claims

By Josh FeldmanSep 28th, 2021, 3:31 pm
 

Trump Reportedly Listened to Memory from Cats to Calm Down

One of the more bizarre parts of Stephanie Grisham’s new tell-all concerns the musical Cats.

The Trump White House press secretary makes some serious claims in the book, including sexual remarks the former president made about a young press aide that apparently Grisham tried to keep away from him.

There is also, according to the New York Times, this weirdness:

At one point, she writes, Mr. Trump’s handlers designated an unnamed White House official known as the “Music Man” to play him his favorite show tunes, including “Memory” from “Cats,” to pull him from the brink of rage.

Presumably Trump was listening to the version of “Memory” sung by Betty Buckley, who played the role of Grizabella when the show debuted on Broadway. Her version of the hit song was played at multiple Trump rallies. Both Buckley and Andrew Lloyd Webber wanted Trump to stop it, and Buckley in particular said late last year, “It makes me angry every time I see it… The song is about connection and compassion, a cry to remember connectedness and unity. That’s what so upsetting about his campaign using this song. They are the antithesis of empathy and compassion.”

So she naturally had some thoughts on this bizarre new claim from Grisham:

And Buckley was far from the only one taken aback by this news:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac