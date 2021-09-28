Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed that former President Donald Trump acted inappropriately with her, even going so far as to call her from Air Force One to tell her that his “penis was not small or toadstool-shaped” according to a report from The Washington Post.

Grisham was a close ally to both Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, for whom she served as Chief of Staff. After Trump lost the 2020 general election, however, Grisham has notably distanced herself. She has a new tell-all book titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, which is set for release on Oct. 5.

During the early days of the Trump administration, adult film actress Stormy Daniels alleged that she engaged in an extramarital affair with Trump when he was hosting the reality show The Apprentice. Amid her steamy claims, was that Trump was not as well endowed as he may have bragged to Senator Marco Rubio during a GOP Primary debate. Yeah, that really happened.

Writing for The Washington Post, Jada Yuan and Josh Dawsey report:

Grisham alleges that Trump became obsessed with a young, female press aide who isn’t named in the book. The president constantly asked where the aide was during press events, Grisham wrote, and allegedly once requested that she be brought to his cabin on Air Force One so he could “look at her [behind].” Trump behaved inappropriately with Grisham, too, she wrote — once calling her from Air Force One to assure her that his penis was not small or toadstool-shaped, as the porn star Stormy Daniels had alleged in an interview. Grisham wrote that Trump once asked her then-boyfriend, a fellow Trump aide, if she was good in bed.

Grisham’s allegations have not been verified, of course, and the size of Trump’s member is immaterial to the job that he did in office. That said, if her report turns out to be true, there is one person who cares very much about the reported size of his penis, and that’s former President Donald Trump himself.

Read the full report at The Washington Post here.

