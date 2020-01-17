Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and former independent counsel lawyers Ken Starr and Robert Ray are expected to join President Donald Trump’s legal team ahead of the Senate impeachment trial, CNN reported Friday.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Pamela Brown reported that the pair will join Trump’s defense team, which already includes lead lawyers Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow.

Dershowitz — who once literally wrote the book on Trump’s defense against impeachment — will be handling the oral arguments on the Senate floor, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. He has become known for his ardent defenses of Trump against charges he committed an impeachable offense, as well as controversial thanks to his friendship with a former client, the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Starr, a fixture on Fox News, led the investigation that ultimately led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Mediaite that Starr is no longer a contributor at the network.

Haberman tweeted out a statement from a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team:

Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal. While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the constitution — he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton — he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution. He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent.

