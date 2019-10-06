Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) repeatedly dodged a question from CNN’s State of the Union host Jake Tapper, Sunday, asking whether she would personally vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I want to ask you, your fellow Democratic senator and 2020 opponent Elizabeth Warren said on Friday that she had seen enough evidence to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial in the Senate… Senator, would you vote to convict President Trump right now?” asked Tapper.

“Jake, I have been very clear, I think this is impeachable, that the case should be heard by the House, and it should come over to the Senate. Now, I don’t know what counts they’re gonna have, or how they’re gonna do this, but my focus is on the fact that you’ve got a president that’s acting like a global gangster,” Klobuchar replied. “He is basically going to one leader after another trying to get dirt on his opponent. I consider that a violation of our laws, I consider it a violation of the election laws.”

“You’ve got the smoking gun document, but now you’re getting reports even of another whistleblower that is going to back up what the first whistleblower says, so I am really really focused on getting the evidence out for the American people, and really calling on our Republican colleagues to take this on in a serious manner and to put the country in front of their own partisanship as we get this very serious case that I believe will come over from the House,” she continued.

In response, Tapper pointed out that Klobuchar had not answered his question on whether she would personally vote for President Trump’s impeachment.

“That sounded like you said the impeachment process should go forward, this is impeachable, but you didn’t say you would be ready to convict right now,” he declared. “I understand you’re a believer in the process. Do you believe it’s irresponsible for senators, who will be essentially jurors, to say right now that they would convict. Is that irresponsible?”

Klobuchar responded, “I, personally, as a former prosecutor like to look at all the evidence because you might convict on a number of accounts and not on another one, but that’s not really the point here Jake. The point is we have some of our Republican colleagues who are basically treating this as a joke, with very few exceptions, and they are the ones that are gonna matter because we’re gonna need something like twenty Republican votes to get up to sixty-seven.”

Watch above, via CNN.

