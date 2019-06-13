Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano warned President Donald Trump against accepting foreign intelligence on an election opponent and “he would be committing a felony” if he did so.

Napolitano was speaking with Shepard Smith Thursday afternoon — when the Fox News anchor asked “Is there any way to argue that dirt from a foreign entity on a political opponent would be something that you can receive legally? Any wiggle room at all?”

Napolitano flatly denied there is any “wiggle room.”

“With respect to opposition research, the Federal Election Commission decided in other cases that that is a thing of value … that comes from a statute that prohibits receipt money or a thing of value from a foreign national. Whether the person is working for a foreign government or not,” Napolitano said.

“So what the president said he would do to George Stephanopoulos would be felonious,” Smith asked.

“Correct,” Napolitano said. “He would be committing a felony.”

“This is not an area of the freedom of speech. This is not the president saying, ‘well, I speak to foreign leaders all the time,'” he said.

Smith attacked Trump’s line of defense where he brought up his conversations with foreign heads of state.

“As if he doesn’t know the difference between lunch with the Queen of England and stuff coming from a Russian translator,” Smith said.

“When you heard this, what was your first reaction?” Smith asked.

“The president of the United States of America is prepared to commit a felony to get re-elected. That was my reaction and it was not a happy one,” Napolitano said. “I wish he didn’t say it.”

Watch above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com